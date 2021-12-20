New £1million, 24/7 gym opens in Bury St Edmunds

A new 24/7 gym is set to open on the Robert Boby retail park in Bury St Edmunds. - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS/STRIPE COMMUNICATIONS/THE GYM GROUP

A new 24-hour gym which cost £1million is set to open its door in Bury St Edmunds today.

The Gym, in the Robert Boby Retail Park in the town, will offer more than 100 pieces of equipment across 13,000sq ft. This includes strength training machines, a free weights area, Olympic lifting platforms, and cardio machines.

Personal trainers and gym classes — catering for beginners to experienced gym-goers — will also be available.

The new gym is expected to bring 10 new jobs to the town across personal training, management, and cleaning.

Darren Wilks, general manager of The Gym Bury St Edmunds, said: “We’re excited to open a fantastic new gym space in the town and hope to break down any barriers to fitness people from the local community may have to help them achieve their personal goals.

“The Gym Group welcomes people from all walks of life, and with a dedicated team of personal trainers, we offer the ideal space to train, tone-up or improve overall fitness no matter who you are, your ability, shape or size.”