New Toolstation store to open in Newmarket
- Credit: Toolstation
The DIY chain Toolstation is opening a new branch in a Suffolk town.
Toolstation will open its doors in Newmarket for the first time on Monday, October 25, creating seven new jobs in the town.
The shop, in Victoria Way, will offer a wide range of DIY equipment and tools.
It comes as the chain aims to open 60 new UK stores in 2021.
A spokesperson for Toolstation said: "We offer a wide range of leading brands and trade quality products at great prices in branch and online, demonstrating Toolstation’s commitment to quickly and conveniently provide trade, DIYers and homebuilders with tools and more to tackle any task.
"The knowledgeable Newmarket branch team will be on hand with expert advice and reliable service."
Toolstation Newmarket will be open seven days a week, from 7am to 8pm Monday to Friday, 7am to 7pm on Saturday and 9am-4pm on Sunday.
