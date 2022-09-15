Promotion

Dedham Vale Building Services has converted Century House in central Ipswich – the former offices of Attwells Solicitors – into 16 luxury flats - Credit: Simply C Photography

Dedham Vale Building Services (DVBS) provides a range of professional building services for commercial and domestic customers.

Founded by Kieron Teeder in 2018, the company can manage everything from a full commercial or residential conversion, through to renovations, extensions, carpentry and joinery for individual homes.

The company’s most recent project saw it convert Century House in Ipswich – the former offices of Attwells Solicitors – into 16 luxury flats. The project was completed on behalf of Bannerchoice, a London-based property developer, and in partnership with architect Barefoot and Gilles.

It was the first project that Kieron has delivered with Dominic Sobrino, a qualified quantity surveyor who joined DVBS as a director last year.

“Dom and I have known each other since we were two years old,” said Kieron. “We stayed in touch over the years, and when I got the details for the project at Century House, I contacted Dom and asked if he could help me price it. We got chatting and I said, ‘I'll give you 50% of my business and we'll take the project on’.

“I was already turning over £350,000, but giving away half of the business has allowed us to grow. We’ve already tripled our turnover this year, and we're looking at doubling our turnover next year.”

The Century House project was completed on time and within budget – and the newly-renovated building was officially opened on Thursday, September 8.

Kieron Teeder (left) and Dominic Sobrino, directors of Dedham Vale Building Services, toast the opening of Century House in Ipswich - Credit: Simply C Photography



“It was our contract, but we've also saved over £200,000 for the client,” said Kieron. “The relationship with the client is so good that we’re now going into a joint venture with him. He's going to buy land, we're going to build, and we're going to split the profits.”

Tim Bichara, director of Bannerchoice, said: “We engaged Dedham Vale Building Services to work on the Century House conversion. Right from the get go they were extremely helpful and easy to work with. They worked with us to come up with a build solution that delivered quality but stayed within budget.

“During the construction phase they were always keen to help and to think creatively about how we could get the best result. They delivered a great project in time and within budget. We would have no hesitation in using DVBS again.”

DVBS aims to “go above and beyond” for every customer, said Dominic. “We’re not just your typical builder,” he explained. “We like to be proactive rather than reactive. If we come up with solutions, get it built on time and relatively within budget, it makes everyone look good – and they're going to want to work with us in the future.

“Naturally there are challenges with every construction project, but we've tried to take on the mantra of ‘don't just come up with a problem; always go to the client with a solution’”, he added.

If you have a project you’d like to discuss, please get in touch with DVBS to arrange a free quotation. Either phone 01206 322703 or email contact@dvbs.co.uk. For more information, visit www.dvbs.co.uk