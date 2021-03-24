Travel agent Tui to axe branches due to 'unprecedented pressure' of Covid

Published: 11:01 AM March 24, 2021 Updated: 11:07 AM March 24, 2021

Branches of travel agent Tui in Suffolk and north Essex could be under threat after the firm announced plans to close 48 high street stores nationwide.

The UK's biggest tour operator said the travel industry and the high street "are both facing unprecedented pressure" due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tui, which has branches in Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds, Haverhill, Lowestoft, Sudbury, Colchester, Clacton and Braintree, has not revealed which stores will be axed.

However, the travel agent has confirmed the staff affected by the closures will be offered roles at other locations.

Last year, Tui warned a third of its stores would close permanently due to coronavirus lockdowns and the pandemic's impact on the travel industry.

A spokesman for the company said: "We want to be in the best position to provide excellent customer service, whether it's in a high street store, over the telephone or online, and will continue to put the customer at the heart of what we do.

"It is therefore imperative that we make these difficult cost decisions and do our best to look after our colleagues during such unprecedented uncertainty.

"We believe Covid-19 has only strengthened a change in purchasing habits, with people looking to buy online or wishing to speak with travel experts from the comfort of their own home.

"We have world class travel advisors at Tui, so we hope many of them will become homeworkers and continue to offer the personalised service we know our customers value."