Truck firm 'excited' about £5million investment in HQ



Angus Williams

Published: 7:30 AM June 29, 2021   
TruckEast's new £5million HQ will be located just off the A14 around 5 miles from its current Stowmarket base

TruckEast's new £5million HQ will be located just off the A14 around 5 miles from its current Stowmarket base - Credit: TruckEast

A lorry dealership is set to invest £5million into its Suffolk base.

Bosses at TruckEast say they are "excited" after plans for their new headquarters near Stowmarket were approved by Mid Suffolk District Council in May.

The Scania dealer's 3.7 acre site is located off junction 47a of the A14 — between Woolpit and Haughley — and will offer servicing, repairs and maintenance for all makes, as well as a bodyshop including eight 30m bays.

The facilities will also include an authorised testing facility (ATF) lane, parts department, offices, staff welfare spaces, meeting rooms and extensive secure parking.

Martyn Clipston, group aftersales director, said the investment reflected the dealerships commitment to its customers.

He added: “We’re really excited about this build. Stowmarket is one of the oldest serving Scania branches in the UK and for TruckEast it was the original branch – it seems fitting that now it will be our first purpose-built site."





