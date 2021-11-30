TSB to close two branches in Suffolk and north Essex

TSB is set to close 70 of its banks next year — including branches in Colchester and Bury St Edmunds.

Bosses say the changes come as more people are choosing to bank digitally rather than instore. They added that the change was happening even before Covid.

The Colchester branch in Culver Street is set to close on May 31 while the branch on Bury St Edmunds in Guildhall Street is set to close on May 26.

Robin Bulloch, TSB's TSB’s chief customer officer, said: “Closing branches is an incredibly difficult decision to take, but we have to respond to the changes in the way people bank and provide the right mix of services for all our customers now and into the future.

“These changes allow us to maintain an extensive branch presence across the country. And, where it takes longer to get to the nearest branch, we will introduce more ‘pop-up’ services in communities.”

Bosses said that they looked at the current and future needs of TSB customers before deciding whether to close a branch.

The Ipswich branch in Felixstowe Road closed back in September 2020.