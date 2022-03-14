Family-run hotel and golf course up for sale as owners look to retire

Ufford Park is up for sale as its owners, Colin and Shirley Aldous, look to retire. - Credit: Anglia Picture Agency/Ufford Park

A well-known hotel and golf course is up for sale as its owners look to retire after nearly 30 years at the helm.

Bosses at Ufford Park, near Woodbridge, plan to sell up and retire after having "built the hotel from the ground up".

In 1991, Colin and Shirley Aldous took over a stalled development that has since become Ufford Park.

The next year the hotel opened its doors to guests.

Now it has expanded to a 90-bedroom hotel with space to accommodate 300 people at events and is run by the couple's daughter, Tarnia Robertson.

Shirley and Colin Aldous in 2013. - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Tarnia Robertson, managing director, said: “Since founding the business in 1992, Ufford Park Hotel, Golf & Spa has been a beloved part of the Aldous family. My parents built the hotel from the ground up, helping it become the award-winning institution it is today.

“With my parents now wanting to take the next step in their retirement, our family has come to the decision that now is the time to hand over the reins of Ufford Park to another party who share our vision for the business.

Tarnia Robertson, managing director of Ufford Park - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

“We are currently in talks with another family which boasts a portfolio of resorts nationwide over its sale. It would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”

In a message sent out to members, Colin Aldous wrote: "We have operated Ufford Park for exactly 30 years this April.

"We are so proud to have built such a successful and independent business, which has an enviable reputation locally for providing excellent customer service and a loyal club membership.

Colin Aldous speaking at a party to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Ufford Park in 2017. - Credit: Archant

"We retired from day-to-day operations in 2015 and passed the management of Ufford Park to our daughter Tarnia Robertson, who has done a very professional job over the last 7 years.

"In order to enable Shirley and I to complete our retirement plans, the Aldous family have reluctantly reached the conclusion that the time has come to pass Ufford Park on to a new owner, who will carry on the great work we have undertaken here, and who will continue the investment that has made Ufford Park such a success over the last 30 years.

"We are of course desperately sad that our family tenure will come to an end, but our love for Ufford Park outweighs our own need for ownership and we are proud to leave a legacy of a such a special place and people."