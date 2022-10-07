PM Liz Truss and French president Emmanuel Macron back Sizewell C

The Sizewell C project has been backed by the British and French leaders - Credit: EDF Energy

The leaders of the UK and France have both pledged their support for the new Sizewell C nuclear power station in Suffolk during a meeting at a summit.

Prime Minister Liz Truss and French president Emmanuel Macron discussed the £20bn project during bilateral talks at the inaugural summit of the European Political Community in Prague.

The 3.2-gigawatt power station, which is set to provide power for six million homes, was given the go ahead by then Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng in July.

The project is being developed by EDF Energy, which is owned by the French state, and both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to developing both nuclear and renewable energy in an effort to become self-sufficient in their power supplies.

French president Emmanuel Macron - Credit: Getty Images

Both France and the UK are seeking to move away from a dependence on Russian oil and gas following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year.

They pledged support for the Sizewell C nuclear power station and called on the "relevant bodies" to make the final arrangements over the coming months.

In addition, they also promised to increase civil-nuclear cooperation between the two countries, including on innovation, infrastructure development and workforce skills.

A Sizewell C spokesperson said: “It’s great news that the two leaders are giving this project their full, united support. This strong statement from the prime ministers is a real boost for us and for our many supporters in East Suffolk.

“Sizewell C is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for the area and we want to realise the benefits for local people as soon as possible.”

Alison Downes, from Stop Sizewell C - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Alison Downes, from Stop Sizewell C, which is opposed to the project, said: "When President Macron tells EDF to focus on fixing the French nuclear fleet - which is in a bad way - and building new reactors in France, what happens if there is suddenly no capacity to build Sizewell C?

“Relying on the French state for UK energy security won't seem like such a good idea then."