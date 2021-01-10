Property of the week - stunning waterside home on sale for £1.6m

Published: 7:45 AM January 10, 2021

Vernette, Borrow Road in Oulton Broad is for sale for £1,600,000 with Waterside Estate Agents. - Credit: WATERSIDE ESTATE AGENTS

This stunning south-facing waterside property in Suffolk is for sale for £1.6million.

Vernette, in Borrow Road, sits in 1.8acres of private grounds looking out over the north bay area of Oulton Broad.

The waterfront property includes "extensive private moorings" and a 50ft-long dry boathouse.

Upstairs in the main house, there are four bedrooms — two of which have en-suite bathrooms — and a shower room.

The master bedroom has sliding patio doors out on to a large south-facing balcony.

Downstairs there are three separate living areas, along with a kitchen and a study.

The entrance hall includes double storey semi-circular windows.

A separate coach house, which is thought to date to the 1890s, contains a further three bedrooms.

According to the selling agents, "the coach house could serve as a generous annexe, a stylish base from which to work from home or as a separate residential or holiday let".

The property is on the market with Waterside Estate Agents for £1.6million.

A virtual viewing is available here.

For more information, call on 01692 670400.



