News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Property of the week - stunning waterside home on sale for £1.6m

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 7:45 AM January 10, 2021   
Vernette, Borrow Road in Oulton Broad

Vernette, Borrow Road in Oulton Broad is for sale for £1,600,000 with Waterside Estate Agents. - Credit: WATERSIDE ESTATE AGENTS

This stunning south-facing waterside property in Suffolk is for sale for £1.6million.

Vernette, in Borrow Road, sits in 1.8acres of private grounds looking out over the north bay area of Oulton Broad.

Vernette, Borrow Road in Oulton Broad

Vernette, Borrow Road in Oulton Broad is for sale for £1,600,000 with Waterside Estate Agents. - Credit: Waterside Estate Agents

The waterfront property includes "extensive private moorings" and a 50ft-long dry boathouse.

Vernette, Borrow Road in Oulton Broad

Vernette, Borrow Road in Oulton Broad is for sale for £1,600,000 with Waterside Estate Agents. - Credit: Waterside Estate Agents

Upstairs in the main house, there are four bedrooms — two of which have en-suite bathrooms — and a shower room.

The master bedroom has sliding patio doors out on to a large south-facing balcony.

Vernette, Borrow Road in Oulton Broad

Vernette, Borrow Road in Oulton Broad is for sale for £1,600,000 with Waterside Estate Agents. - Credit: Waterside Estate Agents

You may also want to watch:

Downstairs there are three separate living areas, along with a kitchen and a study.

The entrance hall includes double storey semi-circular windows.

Vernette, Borrow Road in Oulton Broad

Vernette, Borrow Road in Oulton Broad is for sale for £1,600,000 with Waterside Estate Agents. - Credit: Waterside Estate Agents

Most Read

  1. 1 Where are Suffolk's top 10 Covid-19 hotspots?
  2. 2 Former Suffolk student makes name for himself modelling for Prada and Valentino
  3. 3 More than 11,000 Covid infections in seven days as rates continue to rise across the region
  1. 4 Covid patients at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals triple peak of first wave
  2. 5 Magician accused of doing 'disappearing act' with customers' cash
  3. 6 Attacker jailed for one-punch killing of man with 'heart of gold'
  4. 7 Ipswich Town 2-3 Swindon Town: Lambert's men begin 2021 with home loss
  5. 8 A welcome return, difficult decisions and plenty of familiar faces - Town return to action against Swindon
  6. 9 Man left with facial injuries after incident on Ipswich street
  7. 10 Suffolk's vocal expert Charlie Haylock helps Ralph Fiennes in new Sutton Hoo film

A separate coach house, which is thought to date to the 1890s, contains a further three bedrooms.

Vernette, Borrow Road in Oulton Broad

Vernette, Borrow Road in Oulton Broad is for sale for £1,600,000 with Waterside Estate Agents. - Credit: Waterside Estate Agents

According to the selling agents, "the coach house could serve as a generous annexe, a stylish base from which to work from home or as a separate residential or holiday let".

Vernette, Borrow Road in Oulton Broad

Vernette, Borrow Road in Oulton Broad is for sale for £1,600,000 with Waterside Estate Agents. - Credit: Waterside Estate Agents

The property is on the market with Waterside Estate Agents for £1.6million.

A virtual viewing is available here

For more information, call on 01692 670400.


Property of the Week
Suffolk
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Revealed: Full list of Suffolk coronavirus vaccination centres

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Mapped: Where the coronavirus vaccines will be administered in Suffolk

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Tributes paid to 'always smiling' Jamie, 35, who died with coronavirus

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

People in Suffolk could face checks during latest lockdown, police warn

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus