Published: 11:00 AM May 3, 2021

An award-winning Essex escape room business is preparing to welcome the first adventurers to its new puzzle in Walton — which they say is their "most immersive theme yet".

Tricky Escape, which is owned and managed by Glen Hensey and his family, is opening the new escape room in the heart of Walton High Street on May 17, when lockdown restrictions are due to be lifted.

The escape room has been built throughout the lockdowns following the success of Tricky Escape's two other sites in Clacton and Harwich — which are also reopening their doors the same day.

Mr Hensey and his team have been busy creating the brand new venue in Walton High Street, which will have multiple rooms, spending more than seven months on the design.

Tricky Escape in Walton is opening its doors on May 17. - Credit: Tricky Escape

Usually they spend three months building an escape room, but due to the extended lockdowns the Walton site will be the "most immersive theme they have ever done".

"The interest in the new site has been amazing as people are more desperate to have fun and do things after being locked up inside," explained Mr Hensey.

"The Walton escape room is a bit different to our other rooms, as the story starts unfolding while you are playing and it is very interactive, so you are part of the story."

Inside the new escape room, run by Tricky Escape, opening in Walton on May 17. - Credit: Tricky Escape

The first experience at the escape room is called ‘Unhappily Ever After', which is set in the very magical place called, HappyLand.

It’s designed for teams of between two to eight people and will present lots of puzzles and challenges along the way.

Mr Hensey said the Walton room also has lots of humour in the story as well, describing it as "family-friendly but with a twisted fairy-tale".

All of the escape rooms are Covid-secure, as you will only mix with people in your own group.

See inside Walton's new escape room. - Credit: Tricky Escape

Tricky Escape was launched by Mr Hensey and his family back in April 2018, in their hometown of Harwich, after they fell in love with escape rooms on a family holiday to Spain.

When they returned they found no escape rooms in the UK to continue their new hobby, so they decided to make their own.

For more details and to book, visit Tricky Escape's website or Facebook page.

Tricky Escape Walton is opening in 2021. Picture: TRICKY ESCAPE - Credit: TRICKY ESCAPE



