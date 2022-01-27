Funding to help residents keep their homes warm

Warm Homes Suffolk has been set up to provide funding and advice for Suffolk residents - Credit: PA

Residents who are struggling to keep their homes warm can now access funding and advice.

Warm Homes Suffolk is an initiative set up by councils to help households reduce fuel bills, carbon emissions and keep their homes warm.

The scheme was launched yesterday with a funding pot of £2.7m provided by the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

The team will be on hand to offer expert advice on reducing energy bills, energy usage and identify benefits that residents may be entitled to, to help keep their homes warm.

The work of Warm Homes Suffolk will also help the county achieve its goal of Net Zero by 2030, as the project aims to better insulate homes and provide more efficient heating, meaning less carbon is released into the atmosphere.

This is part of government plans to improve the energy efficiency of Britain’s homes.

