Essex farm to be turned into huge solar farm

Land capable of producing enough wheat to make around 700,000 loaves of bread annually is set to be developed into a solar farm big enough to power a town the size of Witham.

Cell Energy Ltd were given permission by Chelmsford City Council to develop 68 hectares of land West of Hill Farm Pan Lane in West Hanningfield into a 36.7 MW solar farm.

That is enough electricity for up to 14,000 homes. This would save 20,000 tonnes of CO2, equivalent to 10,000 return flight from London to New York.

Officers had argued that there is a recognised need and support for renewable energy technology and this development would contribute towards the targets set for the UK’s greenhouse gas emission reduction and increasing the country’s energy supply from renewable sources.

But the council also heard that even though the development would take out land capable of producing just moderate quantities of wheat any reduction in food production could not be justified.

Councillor Richard Poulter represents West Hanningfield at Chelmsford City Council and said the development could not be justified given the food security problems the world is facing especially with the war in Ukraine.

Speaking at the planning committee, he said: “Is another solar farm so important and so necessary as to lose good crop growing land?

“There are many alternative met sites which meet national planning policy framework criteria of previously developed or non-agricultural land.

“There are alternative sources of electricity but not food. The crisis in Ukraine emphasises the need for food.”

John Dunton, on behalf of West Hanningfield parish council, said: “The parish council completely understands the requirement for renewable energy sources however it is the firm belief that this project is not the way to produce it.

There are more efficient ways which do not sacrifice a significant and important agricultural land resource or create such local impact."

Matt Rudling, a co-founder of Cell Energy Ltd said: “This site was selected for a number of key reasons principally its location outside of the green belt, its proximity to a suitable grid connection which has been secured and is as paid for and is part of the overall project it is not ecologically sensitive and it comprises poor quality agricultural land as has been stated.

“It is ideally located for these proposals and its development will not threaten our food security.”

The plans were passed six to seven.