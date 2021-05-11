Coronavirus rules: What won't reopen from next Monday?
- Credit: Archant
Pubs, restaurants and hotels will be allowed to fully reopen from next Monday – but what businesses will continue to face restrictions?
While May 17 marks the move to step three of the government's roadmap out of lockdown – with cinemas such as the Abbeygate and Leiston Film Theatre allowed to reopen – not all entertainment venues will be opening their doors to the public again.
Although large performances and sport events will be allowed to go ahead with restricted numbers from this month, nightclubs will continue to be restricted over reopening.
That means nightclubs such as Ipswich's Unit 17 and Stowmarket's Carbon will be forced to remain closed until at least June 21, when the government hopes to lift the final restrictions.
Nightclubs across the county are planning to host post-lockdown celebrations to mark the date.
Restrictions on large outdoor events such as music festivals will also be lifted, with Suffolk's Latitude Festival one of many planned to go ahead this summer.
It is also hoped all legal limits on social contact will be removed – although step four changes are dependent on the findings of the Events Research Programme.
Most Read
- 1 Ipswich Town reveal full retained list as six first-teamers get extended stays and eight depart
- 2 Town take up contract options on duo with plenty of departures still expected
- 3 Chambers and Skuse set to be headline exits on day of departures at Ipswich Town
- 4 Mark Heath: The Town players Cook should keep and release today
- 5 Suffolk estate which featured on TV show on the market for £1.25m
- 6 Town confirm four more exits at end of season
- 7 Chambers and Skuse to leave Ipswich Town
- 8 Armed police box in cars on A12 after men seen 'fighting with swords'
- 9 Search for man after girl, 10, accosted at B&M store in Stowmarket
- 10 New cocktail bar and tapas restaurant to open in Ipswich