News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Coronavirus rules: What won't reopen from next Monday?

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 7:00 AM May 11, 2021   
Unit 17 in Ipswich. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Unit 17 in Ipswich. Picture: PHIL MORLEY - Credit: Archant

Pubs, restaurants and hotels will be allowed to fully reopen from next Monday – but what businesses will continue to face restrictions?

While May 17 marks the move to step three of the government's roadmap out of lockdown – with cinemas such as the Abbeygate and Leiston Film Theatre allowed to reopen – not all entertainment venues will be opening their doors to the public again.

Although large performances and sport events will be allowed to go ahead with restricted numbers from this month, nightclubs will continue to be restricted over reopening.

That means nightclubs such as Ipswich's Unit 17 and Stowmarket's Carbon will be forced to remain closed until at least June 21, when the government hopes to lift the final restrictions.

Nightclubs across the county are planning to host post-lockdown celebrations to mark the date.

Suffolk's Latitude Festival is set to go ahead this summer

Suffolk's Latitude Festival is set to go ahead this summer - Credit: Megan Aldous

Restrictions on large outdoor events such as music festivals will also be lifted, with Suffolk's Latitude Festival one of many planned to go ahead this summer.

It is also hoped all legal limits on social contact will be removed – although step four changes are dependent on the findings of the Events Research Programme.

Most Read

  1. 1 Ipswich Town reveal full retained list as six first-teamers get extended stays and eight depart
  2. 2 Town take up contract options on duo with plenty of departures still expected
  3. 3 Chambers and Skuse set to be headline exits on day of departures at Ipswich Town
  1. 4 Mark Heath: The Town players Cook should keep and release today
  2. 5 Suffolk estate which featured on TV show on the market for £1.25m
  3. 6 Town confirm four more exits at end of season
  4. 7 Chambers and Skuse to leave Ipswich Town
  5. 8 Armed police box in cars on A12 after men seen 'fighting with swords'
  6. 9 Search for man after girl, 10, accosted at B&M store in Stowmarket
  7. 10 New cocktail bar and tapas restaurant to open in Ipswich
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Suffolk County Council and Ipswich Borough Council election count 2021, at the Ipswich Corn Exchang

Suffolk County Council

Tories retain control but Greens surge: Suffolk election results in full

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
A man has died after being involved in a collision with a lorry on the A14 at Stowmarket

A14

Man in 20s dies in collision between lorry and pedestrian on A14

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Tony Cutt, from Mansfield, is a frequent visitor to the Suffolk coast

Joy as council reverses ban on motorhomes in car parks

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A smiling Luke Chambers during the warm-up at Northampton Town

Football

A weekend of potential departures as Town finish up their disappointing...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus