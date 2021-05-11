Coronavirus rules: What won't reopen from next Monday?

Published: 7:00 AM May 11, 2021

Pubs, restaurants and hotels will be allowed to fully reopen from next Monday – but what businesses will continue to face restrictions?

While May 17 marks the move to step three of the government's roadmap out of lockdown – with cinemas such as the Abbeygate and Leiston Film Theatre allowed to reopen – not all entertainment venues will be opening their doors to the public again.

Although large performances and sport events will be allowed to go ahead with restricted numbers from this month, nightclubs will continue to be restricted over reopening.

That means nightclubs such as Ipswich's Unit 17 and Stowmarket's Carbon will be forced to remain closed until at least June 21, when the government hopes to lift the final restrictions.

Nightclubs across the county are planning to host post-lockdown celebrations to mark the date.

Suffolk's Latitude Festival is set to go ahead this summer - Credit: Megan Aldous

Restrictions on large outdoor events such as music festivals will also be lifted, with Suffolk's Latitude Festival one of many planned to go ahead this summer.

It is also hoped all legal limits on social contact will be removed – although step four changes are dependent on the findings of the Events Research Programme.