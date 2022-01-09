New Woodbridge restaurant wants to show films and sell alcohol

A new restaurant in Woodbridge has asked the council if it can show films and sell alcohol.

Wood Yard Restaurant has asked East Suffolk District Council for a premises licence at Unit 3a Deben Wharf.

It has agreed with an environmental health officer at the council that no noises should come from the restaurant and that patrons should leave quietly and be supervised by staff when outside.

Concerns have also been raised by residents about the application.

They see it as "inappropriate", according to a council report, to sell alcohol as it would increase antisocial behaviour and litter in the area.

"Safety concerns" about having the restaurant near the water was also raised along with noise issues from showing films.

The licensing sub-committee will meet at Deben Conference Room, East Suffolk House, on Friday, January 14 at 10am to discuss the application.