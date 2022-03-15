Business masterclass event due to take place in Ipswich

Becky Ames from Larking Gowen is due to talk at Wired For Success - Credit: Sylvaine Poitau

A business masterclass that will include speakers from a range of firms is set to be held in Ipswich.

Wired For Success, run by The Bridge Marketing, will take place on Thursday March 24 at Trinity Park, Ipswich and costs £25 per ticket.

Local accountancy firm, Larking Gowen will be speaking at the event and will host a workshop on the day.

Other firms speaking are Generate Leads Online, Two Point Zero IT, Simply C Photography, Wiro Agency, The Bridge Marketing, and Jann Richardson.

Becky Ames, partner at Larking Gowen, said that the company was proud to sponsor the event.

She added: "Suffolk has always been a hive of entrepreneurial activity and Larking Gowen are committed to helping local businesses grow and prosper.

"This Masterclass event is a great opportunity for business leaders to get together and learn from one another. Understanding finance, maximising the impact of great marketing, and embracing digital developments in all areas of business, are such critical components to growth and success.

"The topics, skills and ideas covered at this event will be invaluable to those that attend.”



