'Exceptional' women's motorcycle clothing shortlisted for national award

A women's motorcycle clothing company based in Suffolk is in the running for a national business award.

Online clothing retailer LadyBiker has had items featured in long-running soap opera Coronation Street and BBC drama Killing Eve.

The Suffolk-based organisation has now reached new heights by being shortlisted for Retailer Business of the Year at the British Business Awards.

A representative from the awards team said over 450 nominations across 23 categories had been received and that LadyBiker's submission was "exceptional amongst a very strong field of submissions".

Managing director Daisy Bell said: "We're over the moon to have been shortlisted in the Retailer Business of the Year category alongside some other amazing companies.

"After a difficult couple of years for all retailers, it's a real boost to have been recognised by the judges for creating something quite different in our industry."

Mother-of-two Daisy, from Woodbridge, took over the helm of LadyBiker from her mother-in-law in 2014.

She said taking over the business brought everything full circle for her: "When I was 12, my dad opened a transport café called The Chalet in Sussex. My brother Martin still runs it now. The café was predominantly for bikers, so they were always part of my world.

"I knew how I felt when I went into biking shops for my gear and was ignored for half an hour by the male staff. Customer service is key to everything we do at LadyBiker and I have a great set of ladies working alongside me who value the importance of going above and beyond."

LadyBiker also prides itself on being an ethical organisation, offering a carbon neutral delivery service and donating almost £14,000 to charity over the last 20 years.

Daisy said: "We know that some women will have had bad experiences elsewhere and so they may feel nervous or embarrassed when they come to us. But we treat each and every customer as an individual, with their own background, worries, needs and ambitions."

The winners of the British Business Awards will be announced at a ceremony in London in October.