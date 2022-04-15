A global consulting and engineering company has set up its regional base at a renewable energy centre in Lowestoft.

Wood - which is based in Aberdeen - has operations in more than 60 countries and employs around 40,000 people worldwide.

It has set up a base at OrbisEnergy, which it sees as a "key hub " for the renewable energy industry.

It joins tenants which include Global Wind Service, the Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult, 4C Offshore, Oceanscan, ScottishPower Renewables and SSE.



OrbisEnergy business development boss Ian Pease, said they were "delighted" to have Wood on board with a physical base in the region to drive energy transition.

“As a global leader in consulting and engineering, Wood is an incredible addition to our ecosystem here at OrbisEnergy and highlights the East’s rising profile in the national energy landscape," he said.



Gerry Traynor, vice president of process and energy for operations at Wood, said the East of England was establishing itself as a front-runner in the race to net-zero and was home to "some of the UK’s most progressive and advanced decarbonisation and renewable projects".

“We are delighted to establish a new regional base at the OrbisEnergy Centre. A key hub for the renewable energy sector, it is a prime location from which to propel our growth in the region as we work with our clients to decarbonise operational assets and accelerate renewable energy developments," he said.



“Through our new base, we look forward to working together with local suppliers and clients to leverage our rich experience and expertise in order to further accelerate delivery of energy solutions that will unlock a cleaner, more sustainable future.”



Angela Grey, OrbisEnergy building and tenant manager, said tenants valued the opportunity to make new connections with industry peers, and wanted to collaborate and innovate.

