Published: 4:30 PM March 2, 2021

The Table in Woodbridge is closing its Quay Street venue in April Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A popular Woodbridge restaurant is set to close its doors in April.

The Table restaurant will be shutting its Quay Street site permanently on April 26.

The restaurant was opened by Vernon Blackmore and his team in 2012 and is one of a number of eateries run by Mr Blackmore in east Suffolk.

It has continued to trade during lockdown through weekly takeaways on Fridays and Saturdays.

On Monday night, the restaurant announced on Facebook that it would not be permanently re-opening at the prominent venue once restrictions were eased.

You may also want to watch:

In a post to customers, Mr Blackmore said he was very sad to be closing the restaurant and added that The Table would be something he would always be thankful for.

"2021 is a time of new opportunities and I believe in leaving on a high," said Mr Blackmore.

"The Table has been an amazing journey, a passion and an important part in a lot of our lives, it will be missed!

"I cannot thank you all enough for the incredible support and loyalty over the years and for the many happy and magical times and memories that we have shared.

"It has been a wonderful nine years and the success and popularity of the table is something I am truly proud of and will always stay with me.

"I have worked with many exceptional, talented people and will continue to do so in other arenas.

"Thank you all again.”

The Table will open again for a final two-week period from April 12 to April 25 when coronavirus restrictions are expected to be eased to allow for outdoor dining.

The restaurant said that it hoped that the limited opening would be able to provide "a last hurrah" for the venue.

While the Quay Street venue is set to close, plans are in place for The Table name to live on through pop-up events.

"The Table will continue to trade with pop ups, events, guest appearances and festivals so keep a look out for the good times," said Mr Blackmore in the post.

The post also detailed that current Table staff members are set to move to other local eateries run by Mr Blackmore, namely The Duck at Campsea Ashe, The Anchor in Woodbridge and the White Horse at Easton.

