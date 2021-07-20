News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Suffolk gastropub closes in 'abundance of caution' after positive lateral flow Covid case

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 3:20 PM July 20, 2021   
The Unruly Pig has a sunny decked terrace and large lawn Picture: Tim Bowden

The Unruly Pig has closed after one member of staff had a positive lateral flow test - Credit: Tim Bowden

Suffolk gastropub the Unruly Pig is closing for a few days despite Public Health England saying they do not have to. 

The Bromeswell pub has had a staff member test positive through a lateral flow test in one of its three weekly tests.  

The Unruly Pig has put a marquee up in its garden for diners wanting to eat outside Picture: Charlo

The Unruly Pig has put a marquee up in its garden for diners wanting to eat outside Picture: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis - Credit: Archant

All of its other workers have come back with negative tests but owner Brendan Padfield said he took the decision to close in an "abundance of caution". 

Mr Padfield said they could be closed longer if the staff member has a positive PCR test but as this is his first time with this dilemma he wants to be cautious first. 

If it's negative, he still would like to get guidance from Public Health England on what to do next, and if it comes back positive he will after receiving advice from PHE decide the most cautious option. 

You may also want to watch:

"We have been criticized for our over the top safety arrangements," he said. "But most customers really value the steps taken."

Brendan Padfield, owner of the Unruly Pig

Brendan Padfield, owner of the Unruly Pig, which has been named in the UK's top 10 gastropubs by Estrella Damm - Credit: CLAUDIA GANNON

