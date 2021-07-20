Suffolk gastropub closes in 'abundance of caution' after positive lateral flow Covid case

Published: 3:20 PM July 20, 2021

The Unruly Pig has closed after one member of staff had a positive lateral flow test - Credit: Tim Bowden

Suffolk gastropub the Unruly Pig is closing for a few days despite Public Health England saying they do not have to.

The Bromeswell pub has had a staff member test positive through a lateral flow test in one of its three weekly tests.

The Unruly Pig has put a marquee up in its garden for diners wanting to eat outside Picture: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis - Credit: Archant

All of its other workers have come back with negative tests but owner Brendan Padfield said he took the decision to close in an "abundance of caution".

Mr Padfield said they could be closed longer if the staff member has a positive PCR test but as this is his first time with this dilemma he wants to be cautious first.

If it's negative, he still would like to get guidance from Public Health England on what to do next, and if it comes back positive he will after receiving advice from PHE decide the most cautious option.

"We have been criticized for our over the top safety arrangements," he said. "But most customers really value the steps taken."