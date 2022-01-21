World War Two-themed holiday accommodation plans at former airfield

The site of former RAF Lavenham, between Sudbury and Bury St Edmunds. - Credit: Google Earth

Plans for World War Two-themed holiday accommodation and a museum room at a disused Suffolk airfield have been submitted to Babergh District Council.

The site is located at the former RAF Lavenham base, near Sudbury, which was home to the American 487th Bombardment Group during the war.

The project, which includes four lets, a museum and 'managed ruins', is being carried out by Beech Architects, the company behind the highly successful 'Windmill Suffolk' tourist accommodation in Cockfield.

Planning documents prepared by Beech Architects say: "This proposal will preserve WW2 history, improve tourist accommodation offer and enhance the local economy by targeting US tourists visiting the UK. It is envisaged these visitors will then support shops and services in Lavenham, Long Melford and surrounding towns.

"The new buildings take inspiration for their shape in matching the proportions of the World War Two buildings but look to riveted aluminium panels to mimic and reflect upon the material used for the B17 Flying Fortress aircraft that flew from the airfield.

"Windows are also inspired and reflective of the shapes seen in windows of this aircraft."