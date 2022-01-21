News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

World War Two-themed holiday accommodation plans at former airfield

person

Toby Lown

Published: 4:00 PM January 21, 2022
Site of former RAF Lavenham

The site of former RAF Lavenham, between Sudbury and Bury St Edmunds. - Credit: Google Earth

Plans for World War Two-themed holiday accommodation and a museum room at a disused Suffolk airfield have been submitted to Babergh District Council.

The site is located at the former RAF Lavenham base, near Sudbury, which was home to the American 487th Bombardment Group during the war.

The project, which includes four lets, a museum and 'managed ruins', is being carried out by Beech Architects, the company behind the highly successful 'Windmill Suffolk' tourist accommodation in Cockfield.

Planning documents prepared by Beech Architects say: "This proposal will preserve WW2 history, improve tourist accommodation offer and enhance the local economy by targeting US tourists visiting the UK. It is envisaged these visitors will then support shops and services in Lavenham, Long Melford and surrounding towns.

"The new buildings take inspiration for their shape in matching the proportions of the World War Two buildings but look to riveted aluminium panels to mimic and reflect upon the material used for the B17 Flying Fortress aircraft that flew from the airfield.

"Windows are also inspired and reflective of the shapes seen in windows of this aircraft."

Holiday Destinations
Planning
Babergh District Council
Babergh News
Sudbury News
Lavenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police attend the scene of a road traffic collision on the A1088 near Elmswell. Picture: Sarah Lucy

A14 | Updated

Road near A14 closed after 'serious' two-vehicle crash

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
The new Tim Hortons is opening in Ipswich later this week 

Suffolk Live News

First look inside Ipswich's new Tim Hortons ahead of opening

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
There was also flooding reported in Southwold

Flood alert issued for parts of Suffolk coastline

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 26-07-2020 of Colchester manager Hayden Mullins. Colchester boss Hayden Mullins is

Football

Colchester sack Mullins as ex-Town defender takes interim charge of U's

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon