Wilfred Emmanuel-Jones, creator of "The Black Farmer" brand, has joined forces with Writtle University College to encourage a more diverse intake onto land-based courses - Credit: Michaela Pain

East Anglia's land-based university is seeking to break down barriers to what a modern-day farmer should look like.

Writtle University College (WUC) has joined forces with Wilfred Emmanuel-Jones - the creator of ‘The Black Farmer’ brand - to try to increase diversity in the food, farming and agricultural industries.

They have begun a nationwide search outside of traditional farming circles to encourage young people from diverse backgrounds to consider farming as a career.

The Devon farmer - originally from inner-city Birmingham - was presented with an honorary degree by Writtle back in May of this year and said he was aiming to develop a number of initiatives with it, including the creation of a new scholarship and introducing a residential camp for young black people wanting to learn more about courses leading to job opportunities in agriculture.

From left, Wilfred Emmanuel-Jones being presented with his honorary degree by Professor Tim Middleton, vice-chancellor of Writtle University College - Credit: Sara Cork

He fulfilled a life-long dream by purchasing his farm at the age of 40 and has been a campaigner for rural issues and justice for small producers. In 2020, he was awarded an MBE for services to British farming

“As a young boy living in inner city Birmingham and with an interest in farming, it was impossible to find the opportunity to develop this interest," he explained.

"Fifty years on nothing has changed. Many young people interested in food, farming and agriculture do not know where to go to explore and develop their interest. This scheme is the first step in bringing about much needed change.”

He added: “It is my mission to encourage more youth and diversity into farming and agriculture, so to be able to work with Writtle University College on these initiatives is tremendously exciting.”

Writtle is set to host all-expenses paid residential weekend countryside campus from October 7 to 9 offering teenagers aged 16 to 18 a taste of farm life.

"New Faces For Farming" is set to offer young people from a wide range of backgrounds a chance to learn about careers in the sector. Participants will visit WUC’s working farm and experience a weekend of socialising and life on a university campus.

Writtle vice chancellor Professor Tim Middleton said: “We are pleased to be working closely with Wilfred Emmanuel-Jones to launch this important initiative. Agriculture should be a sector that welcomes everyone and our residential weekend marks the first of a series of measures aimed at widening access to this rewarding industry.”

UK agriculture is a multi-billion-pound sector but is one of the country’s least diverse industries.



