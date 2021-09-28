Pussycat Doll on a mission to get Suffolk children dancing after lockdown

Video

Published: 5:17 PM September 28, 2021

A member of The Pussycat Dolls is putting together dance classes with nurseries across East Anglia to improve children's wellbeing post-lockdown.

Kimberley Wyatt's new initiative, called Tiny Dancers, will focus on mental health wellbeing after research revealed 53% of parents in East Anglia feel their young children's wellbeing has been affected by the pandemic.

Tiny Dancers has been put together by childcare provider Busy Bees, and bosses say it will be filled with engaging, easy and imaginative dance activities.

Busy Bees' research suggests 43% of parents in the region are concerned their child will suffer from separation anxiety when starting nursery, while other worries including fears their child will struggle to make friends, or have difficulties adjusting to a new routine.

Deena Billings, early years expert at Busy Bees, said: “There is no doubt the pandemic has had an impact on the nation’s children, and we understand that there’s an increased need for childcare providers, such as ourselves, to ensure we are supporting their wellbeing.

“For children under five, the opportunity to do this comes in the form of play, and we have a number of programmes at Busy Bees that help to promote wellbeing, including yoga, dance and music games.

"The Tiny Dancers initiative will provide yet another tool for us support children as they begin to join our nurseries for the first time, and we’re delighted to make this available to all childcare providers and families in the UK to make use of too.”

Mrs Wyatt, who is also an ambassador for the Youth Sport Trust, said: “I’m thrilled to have partnered with Busy Bees to launch the Tiny Dancers programme.

"Dance is hugely beneficial in getting children moving, laughing and feeling good, which is why it’s the perfect activity to support wellbeing.

“Dance is both universal and inclusive, and there’s no right or wrong way to do it, which is why it’s so fantastic for the early years.

"It’s also a wonderful tool for exploring imagination and forming connections with others – when everyone’s dancing together and sharing that immersive moment, it helps to build relationships and break the ice, which can sometimes be difficult for young children when meeting new people.”