Lorry blocking route to Colchester high street

The jack-knifed lorry in Butt Road, Colchester Picture: TOM WARD Tom Ward

A jack-knifed lorry in Colchester is blocking the road to the High Street.

The lorry in Colchester was left turning back on itself after colliding with front garden walls Picture: TOM WARD The lorry in Colchester was left turning back on itself after colliding with front garden walls Picture: TOM WARD

The articulated lorry is currently creating a blockage in Butt Road, heading towards Head Street and Colchester town centre.

The crash was spotted around 7.15am by residents in the area, where the lorry’s cab was left turned more than 90 degrees to the left of the shipping container it was hauling.

As a result of the crash the lorry had also struck the brick wall at the front boundary of the terraced houses in the street.

The route is used by commuters and buses travelling in from the south of the county and has caused delays in the town during the morning rush hour.

Essex Police were at the scene and have closed a section of Butt Road to traffic so that the lorry can be moved safely.

Two officers were seen at the site of the incident and drivers were directed to use other routes to the town, causing tailbacks near Abbeyfields and on the B1022, Maldon Road, heading towards St John’s roundabout.

No time for the road to be cleared has been given.