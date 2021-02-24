Published: 12:48 PM February 24, 2021

The former Cake Shop Bakery in Woodbridge is up for sale - Credit: Fenn and Wright

The former premises of an award-winning Suffolk bakery have gone up for sale after plans to turn it into a restaurant fell through.

The old Cake Shop Bakery site in Woodbridge is now up for sale with estate agents Fenn Wright for £700,000.

The former shop could be put to a number of uses - Credit: Fenn and Wright

It was hoped the building, which sits on the town's Thoroughfare, could be turned into a new restaurant set to be known as 19fortysix.

The shop part of the existing cake shop business would have moved to the former Fire House coffee shop.

The Cake Shop Bakery has since moved into the adjoining space and opened up again at the end of last year.

Permission was granted for the change of use of the larger building to become a restaurant in September 2019, with a "new style of dining" set to be on offer to the town.

The Cake Shop bakery has since moved down the road - Credit: Fenn and Wright

However, these plans are no longer going ahead.

David Wright, from the Cake Shop Bakery, said that the plans had fallen through but that he hoped the shop space could be put to good use for the Woodbridge community.

"It's a lovely building," said Mr Wright.

"It will be really nice if it can go to someone who can do something for the town."

Mr Wright said that the Cake Shop Bakery itself would be unaffected by the sale of its former building and said they were working on new projects on their new site.

"We have plans to take the shop on a step further, with an onsite micro bakery" said Mr Wright.

Mr Wright hoped that the existing planning permission on the site would make it an attractive prospect for other businesses.

The sale includes all three storeys of the building with around 2,000sq ft of space on offer.

Upstairs is also included in the sale - Credit: Fenn and Wright

As well as the main shop space downstairs, there is also a large store area at the back.

Upstairs there are two large rooms with a former kitchen at the rear. On the top floor, there are two more rooms as well as a toilet area and rooftop terrace.

The listing explains that there are a number of possible uses for the site including through the existing planning permission for a restaurant.

Any plans to use the building for residential purposes would be subject to planning permission from East Suffolk Council.

Around 2000 sqft of space is included in the sale - Credit: Fenn and Wright



