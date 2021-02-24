Former bakery goes up for sale after restaurant plans fall through
- Credit: Fenn and Wright
The former premises of an award-winning Suffolk bakery have gone up for sale after plans to turn it into a restaurant fell through.
The old Cake Shop Bakery site in Woodbridge is now up for sale with estate agents Fenn Wright for £700,000.
It was hoped the building, which sits on the town's Thoroughfare, could be turned into a new restaurant set to be known as 19fortysix.
The shop part of the existing cake shop business would have moved to the former Fire House coffee shop.
The Cake Shop Bakery has since moved into the adjoining space and opened up again at the end of last year.
You may also want to watch:
Permission was granted for the change of use of the larger building to become a restaurant in September 2019, with a "new style of dining" set to be on offer to the town.
However, these plans are no longer going ahead.
Most Read
- 1 Storms uncover another large Suffolk shipwreck
- 2 Matchday Recap: Impressive win for Blues at Hull
- 3 Former Ipswich bank premises snapped up
- 4 Budget predictions: Furlough, wealth tax and VAT cuts
- 5 'It's a step in the right direction' - Lambert on spirited 1-0 win at Hull
- 6 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 1-0 win at Hull City
- 7 Hull City 0-1 Ipswich Town: Norwood wins it as Blues produce their best to beat Tigers
- 8 ‘Bubbly’ teenager reported being raped the night she died
- 9 Hair salon and cocktail bar opening new Suffolk site as demand 'goes bananas'
- 10 Teen guilty of 'frenzied' knife attack on sleeping woman
David Wright, from the Cake Shop Bakery, said that the plans had fallen through but that he hoped the shop space could be put to good use for the Woodbridge community.
"It's a lovely building," said Mr Wright.
"It will be really nice if it can go to someone who can do something for the town."
Mr Wright said that the Cake Shop Bakery itself would be unaffected by the sale of its former building and said they were working on new projects on their new site.
"We have plans to take the shop on a step further, with an onsite micro bakery" said Mr Wright.
Mr Wright hoped that the existing planning permission on the site would make it an attractive prospect for other businesses.
The sale includes all three storeys of the building with around 2,000sq ft of space on offer.
As well as the main shop space downstairs, there is also a large store area at the back.
Upstairs there are two large rooms with a former kitchen at the rear. On the top floor, there are two more rooms as well as a toilet area and rooftop terrace.
The listing explains that there are a number of possible uses for the site including through the existing planning permission for a restaurant.
Any plans to use the building for residential purposes would be subject to planning permission from East Suffolk Council.