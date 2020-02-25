'Dad needs Bailey back' - plea to help find 90-year-old's missing pet

Bailey the spaniel is missing. Have you seen her? Picture: HEATHER MURPHY Heather Murphy

Have you seen Bailey the spaniel? An appeal is going out to help find 90-year-old Terry Brown's much-loved pet dog, who has been missing for more than two weeks.

Terry Brown with his spaniel Bailey, who is now missing, and his daughter Heather's Labrador, Ruby Picture: HEATHER MURPHY Terry Brown with his spaniel Bailey, who is now missing, and his daughter Heather's Labrador, Ruby Picture: HEATHER MURPHY

Volunteers around Cavendish and Clare have been joining the hunt for the lost female sprocker spaniel. But so far, despite extensive searches, the dog has not been found.

Mr Brown, from Cavendish, lost his wife Anne in November, and, while grieving for her, he has depended on Bailey for comfort and company.

Daughter Heather Murphy said: "Dad needs Bailey back - his happiness pretty much depends on it.

"The ongoing anxiety and fear of her struggling to survive through recent storms is taking its toll."

Have you seen Bailey the spaniel in the Cavendish and Clare area? Picture: ELAINE O'PREY Have you seen Bailey the spaniel in the Cavendish and Clare area? Picture: ELAINE O'PREY

The six-year-old dog, who is russet brown with a cream chest, ran off on February 8, after a walk.

"Dad was nearly home and thought he was safe to let her off the lead, but she ran off over a field," Heather said.

Family and supporters have travelled miles to help in the search and have trekked over muddy fields in all weathers seeking a sign of the dog. Although normally very friendly, she is now believed to be frightened.

Flyers have been distributed in the local area and posters have been put up in local shops and businesses and on telegraph poles and fences.

There have been sightings of Bailey on the road between Cavendish and Clare, and in Stansfield and Clare, so the volunteers have been concentrating their searches in this area. "The local people have been wonderful," Heather said.

If you see Bailey, call the volunteer team who have been searching for her on 07771 623276.