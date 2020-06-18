‘Deeply concerning’: Man admits to owning ‘paedophile manual’

A man has admitted to owning a paedophile manual which was found by police officers investigating indecent images of children online.

The manual was found by Essex Police during an investigation prompted by a tip off received in May.

Callum Leeder, 28, of Rubensgate, Chelmsford, was arrested after Essex Police received reports on May 6 that indecent images of children had been accessed from an address in Chelmsford in May last year.

Officers from the Police Online Investigation Team (POLIT) carried out an investigation and found the paedophile manual at an address.

Leeder was later charged and pleaded guilty of being in possession of a paedophile manual at a hearing at Basildon Crown Court on June 12.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced on June 30.

Detective Inspector Jo Collins, who leads POLIT, said: “This is an unusual and very serious case and deeply concerning that a paedophile’s manual has been found.

“Callum Leeder is clearly a danger to children and I’m pleased the work of my team has led to this conviction.

“By ensuring this manual cannot now be distributed to other predators we have been able to protect children.

“The work my team does goes on behind closed doors, away from the public eye but it is crucial to keeping children across Essex safe.”