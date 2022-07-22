Tory leadership hopefuls could be heading to Suffolk

Supporters of both candidates for the leadership of the Conservative Party are hoping to arrange meetings with them in Suffolk so members can get to know them before voting by post next month.

Most Suffolk MPs are backing former Chancellor Rishi Sunak in the race to Number 10. West Suffolk's Matt Hancock, South Suffolk's James Cartlidge and Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP Dr Dan Poulter are all trying to persuade their local members to back him.

Waveney MP Peter Aldous said he would also be voting for Mr Sunak in the postal vote - but is not planning to actively campaign over the next few weeks.

Dr Poulter said he hoped to see Mr Sunak in Suffolk in early August: "I am working with James (Cartlidge) to try to bring Rishi here to meet as many members as possible before they have voted in the election.

"Although I supported Jeremy Hunt in the first round, as soon as he was eliminated I transferred that support to Rishi because I think he has the best grasp of the issues facing the country and has the most sensible policies for dealing with the economic problems we face."

A spokesman for Suffolk Coastal MP Dr Therese Coffey, a close friend and key supporter of Ms Truss, said she was planning to bring her campaign to Suffolk but there were no details available at this stage.

Liz Truss is likely to be brought to Suffolk by local MP Therese Coffey. - Credit: PA

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt, who had supported Saffron Walden MP Kemi Badenoch's leadership bid until she was knocked out on Tuesday, said he was still undecided about who to support in the membership vote.

He said: "I'd put all my efforts into Kemi's campaign, I felt she brought something really fresh to the debate and I haven't really thought of who to support beyond that.

"Yesterday I voted for someone on the basis that I felt they deserved a place in the final vote of members."

He would be talking to constituents before deciding how to vote - but felt both remaining candidates had strengths and would be able to lead the country.

"Both Rishi and Liz are very experienced. They have significant differences in the way they would handle the economy and I hope to talk to both of them about that - but at present I am still undecided."

Bury St Edmunds MP Jo Churchill said she would not be revealing who she had voted for during the MPs' vote - and was not saying who she would be backing at this stage of the contest.

However she was satisfied that both candidates were experienced enough for the top job.

She added: "Whatever the result you have to say that we will either end up with the country's third woman PM or the country's first minority ethnic PM - and that shows how diverse and inclusive we are."