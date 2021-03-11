Animal shelter forced to contemplate closure without financial help
- Credit: Canine Welfare Rescue Centre
A dog rescue centre faces possible closure after 30 years of charitable service due to the financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Canine Welfare Rescue Centre has continued to accommodate dogs in the face of mounting cost pressures since the outbreak last year.
But a difficult situation has grown critical – and the centre now faces possible closure without sponsorship and donations.
Emma White, who works at the centre, based alongside the Pampered Pets Hotel, in Glevering, near Wickham Market, said: "During the pandemic, without any government funding, we have continued to take in many homeless dogs that need our help.
"Calls have come in – many related directly to the pressures of the Covid-19 lockdown – asking us to take dogs in for rehoming.
"Reasons have included that owners can no longer afford to care for their dogs due to reductions in their income – many unable to afford to have their dogs seen by a vet.
"As a result, our vet bills have greatly increased. Dogs have arrived because, sadly, people are struggling with their mental health and have not been able to give their dogs the care that they need."
"We are struggling financially to keep up with the overheads. As a rescue centre, we are now in a critical situation, and after 30 years of caring for sick and homeless dogs we now find ourselves in a position in which we may need to close."
The centre's main income is from the generosity those who have adopted dogs and made donations.
Public donations could help the centre continue to provide shelter for dogs in need, while monthly sponsorship, via direct debit, would provide the security of a guaranteed funding stream.
As well as five dogs currently in need of adoption, the centre houses four long-term residents, known as 'sanctuary dogs', unable to find the right homes due to behavioural or medical issues.
The dogs currently looking for homes are 10-year-old red dachshund, Rocky; three-year-old black and white terrier cross, Jasmine; five-year-old black and white Staffordshire cross, Tamba; 15-year-old white Lhasa Apso, Prince; seven-year-old Labrador cross, Eddie, and Rex, the 11 or 12-year-old terrier cross.
To contact the centre about adopting a dog or making a donation, call 01728 747760 or 07823 772994 or email caninewelfarerescue@gmail.com.
For more, visit pamperedpets.co.uk or search for Canine Welfare Rescue on Facebook.
Donations can also be made to the Paypal account Caninewelfaredonations@gmail.com.