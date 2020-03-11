Detectives granted extra time to question man after woman found dead

Forentic teams at the scene in Capel St Mary. Picture: EAST ANGLIA NEWS SERVICE Archant

A man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody in Suffolk after detectives were given another day for further questioning.

Police officers have been seen outside a property on the outskirts of Capel St Mary following the death of an 88-year-old woman. Picture: EAST ANGLIA NEWS SERVICE Police officers have been seen outside a property on the outskirts of Capel St Mary following the death of an 88-year-old woman. Picture: EAST ANGLIA NEWS SERVICE

An 88-year-old woman in Capel St Mary, named locally as Isobel Rhodes, was found dead in her home by paramedics on February 17.

Her death was not thought to be suspicious initially, but now officers say they 'have reason to believe there may have been third party involvement' in her unexplained death.

A 43-year-old man from Ipswich was arrested on suspicion of murder on March 10 and taken to police headquarters in Martlesham for questioning.

However, after being granted extra time to question the man, police now have until 11.58pm on Thursday to either bail or charge their suspect.

Forensics officers have searched the address off Mill Hill in Capel St Mary, between Ipswich and Colchester.

It is believed that Ms Rhodes was found dead after the alarm was raised by a villager who had not seen her for several days and was unable to get a reply at her cottage.

It is understood she ran an antiques shop for around 25 years on the Market Hill in Woodbridge, and previously had a shop in Hadleigh, near Ipswich.

Her neighbour Edward Manson, a clockmaker from Woodbridge, said: 'She was a remarkable lady who had a very good reputation in the antiques world.'

Christine Cutler, 76, who lives next door to Mrs Rhodes' shop, said: 'She was fiercely independent and highly intelligent. She knew everything there was to know about furniture.'