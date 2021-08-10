Car crashes into cottage causing serious damage in Boxford

Published: 9:27 AM August 10, 2021 Updated: 9:43 AM August 10, 2021

A Volvo V70 crashed into cottage in Boxford causing severe damage to the property.

The accident happened after two cars collided in Church Street in the village on Friday afternoon.

One of the cars careered off the road and into the cottage, and resulted in one person being taken to hospital.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "We were called at 1.16pm by East Anglian Ambulance Service to reports of a two vehicle collision.

"One vehicle had gone into a property and damaged a wall.

As a result of the crash one person was taken to hospital - Credit: Anglia Press Agency

"A grey Volvo V70 made contact with the property, the other vehicle was a beige Fiat 500."

The driver of the Volvo was an 83-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman was driving the Fiat.

Two people were seen by paramedics, and one person was taken to Colchester Hospital by ambulance.

The occupants of the house were unharmed in the incident.