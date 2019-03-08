Diners shock after car damages popular pub

Diners were shocked to see the car leave the scene Picture: BRENDAN PADFIELD Archant

A Suffolk pub had a near miss this weekend after a car destroyed two of its planters and came close to diners.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Diners tried to check if the vehicle's occupants were okay but they fled the scene Picture: BRENDAN PADFIELD Diners tried to check if the vehicle's occupants were okay but they fled the scene Picture: BRENDAN PADFIELD

The incident happened shortly before 9.25pm on Saturday outside the Unruly Pig in Bromeswell.

Diners were left shocked after a car destroyed planters outside the pub before speeding off without stopping.

Brendan Padfield, owner of The Unruly Pig said : "It was a lovely, balmy summer's evening on Saturday night and thus our decking area and garden was full of diners, relaxing and having fun. "Suddenly we heard a massive screech and the sound of significant skidding and I looked up to see a car spinning and out of control.

"This was then followed by two loud bangs as the car hit and virtually destroyed two large planters. The planters, estimated to be worth around £750 in value, were smashed to pieces during the incident.

Planters were smashed at the Unruly Pig Picture: BRENDAN PADFIELD Planters were smashed at the Unruly Pig Picture: BRENDAN PADFIELD

You may also want to watch:

Mr Padfield said that when the car came to a stop some of the diners went to check to see if those in the vehicle were okay but said that the car had sped off shortly afterwards in the direction of Orford.

"The incident really shook up many of our customers," said Mr Padfield.

"I was just so relieved that against all the odds no one was injured.

Damage was caused by a car which then left the scene Picture: BRENDAN PADFIELD Damage was caused by a car which then left the scene Picture: BRENDAN PADFIELD

"I would just like to thank our wonderfully gallant Suffolk customers who not only helped but who were so generously understanding and sympathetic."

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that they had received a call about the collision at 9.25pm on Satuday and confirmed that no-one had been injured as a result of the incident.

Those with any information about the collision should call Suffolk police on 101 quoting reference 402 of June 29.