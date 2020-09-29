A11 blocked after trailer flips over in crash
PUBLISHED: 14:04 29 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:03 29 September 2020
Archant
A car trailer has flipped on the A11 between Newmarket and Red Lodge, causing travel disruption.
Police were called to reports of the collision shortly after 1pm on the A11 at Red Lodge.
A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed a vehicle towing a trailer had been involved in a single-vehicle collision. The trailer has flipped over as a result.
Highways England tweeted: “The southbound carriageway is currently being held by Suffolk Police due to an overturned trailer.
“Recovery is underway but there is traffic on the approach. Please bear this in mind if travelling in the area.”
Police have just arrived on scene.
