New offices, cafe or restaurant, and business units for Carlton Park

Published: 4:30 PM March 5, 2021

Carlton Park industrial estate is set to be expanded with 11 more buildings - Credit: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Eleven new commercial units are set to be built at a busy Suffolk industrial centre - including a cafe or restaurant.

Roger Skinner Holdings Ltd is drawing up the plans for the extension to the Carlton Park Industrial Estate, just north of Saxmundham.

The proposals feature 11 commercial units ranging in size from 110sq m to 1,380sq m - totalling nearly 5,000sq m.

They would be designed to attract a range of uses, including offices, light industrial, and storage and distribution, plus a restaurant or cafe.

The project would take up six acres of the 20-acre industrial estate, which has been established in Main Road, Kelsale cum Carlton, for the last 30 years.

You may also want to watch:

Planbuild Consulting, on behalf of Roger Skinner Holdings, has asked East Suffolk Council whether an environmental impact assessment will need to accompany the planning application in due course.

The new East Suffolk Local Plan identifies the land as suitable for development and says that as it is the largest employment site close to Saxmundham and well-related to the local transport network, encouragement will be given to those uses which have a high employee to floorspace ratio.

Planbuild Consulting said: "The proposed employment type development together with its parking, associated landscaping and infrastructure is considered to be of a similar character to that which presently exists in the immediate vicinity.

"The proposal is a natural extension to the established industrial estate.

"The existing access / egress from Main Road would be used to accommodate all new traffic generated by the development."

The company said the industrial estate had extensive landscaping to the western, south-western and southern boundaries, ranging from mature woodland, treelines to lower lying hedgerows.

It added: "It is unlikely that the proposed development would generate such levels of adverse activity that the road network would not be able to accommodate the additional traffic flows. Traffic movements are therefore unlikely to have the potential to result in significant environmental effects and are capable of mitigation.

"Given the scale and nature of the proposed development the potential impacts are considered to be limited to the site and its immediate surroundings."



