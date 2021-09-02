Published: 6:20 PM September 2, 2021

Cartoonist Matt Pritchett with his original work on the Theatre Royal, which will be auctioned off at an evening with him at the theatre on September 12. - Credit: Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds

The Daily Telegraph cartoonist Matt Pritchett MBE will be appearing at the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds next weekend to share his stories and work spanning his career.

The evening on September 12 will include an auction of an original cartoon of the Theatre Royal created exclusively for this event, which Matt will sign and personalise for the auction winner on the night.

After the event, audience members will also be able to purchase one of Matt’s books and have it signed.

Matt's original cartoon featuring the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds. - Credit: Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds

Matt is the son of columnist Oliver Pritchett and grandson of novelist VS Pritchett and has worked on The Daily Telegraph newspaper under the pen name Matt since 1988.

His much-loved cartoons provide a "consistently original take on the big news stories of the day" as he produces daily jokes for the newspaper (8,000 and counting!).

You may also want to watch:

He said: “Time flies when you’re panicking about tomorrow’s cartoon.”

Whether dealing with pandemics, political surprises, national absurdities or the weather, Matt "always encapsulates the moment with the perfect cartoon," the theatre said.

Winner of many awards, he received an MBE in 2002 in recognition of his significant contribution to British journalism.

His work has also appeared in Punch and The Spectator and the annual anthologies of his Telegraph cartoons are a must for the Christmas stocking.

This is a Theatre Royal Friends Committee fundraising event in support of the theatre.

To book go to the website here or call the box office on 01284 769505.

Audience members with access needs, wishing to book socially-distanced seats or those requiring assistance please email booking@theatreroyal.org