News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Renowned cartoonist Matt Pritchett to auction off original Suffolk work

Author Picture Icon

Mariam Ghaemi

Published: 6:20 PM September 2, 2021   
Cartoonist Matt Pritchett with his original work on the Theatre Royal, which will be auctioned off at an evening with him

Cartoonist Matt Pritchett with his original work on the Theatre Royal, which will be auctioned off at an evening with him at the theatre on September 12. - Credit: Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds

The Daily Telegraph cartoonist Matt Pritchett MBE will be appearing at the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds next weekend to share his stories and work spanning his career.

The evening on September 12 will include an auction of an original cartoon of the Theatre Royal created exclusively for this event, which Matt will sign and personalise for the auction winner on the night. 

After the event, audience members will also be able to purchase one of Matt’s books and have it signed.

Matt's original cartoon featuring the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds.

Matt's original cartoon featuring the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds. - Credit: Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds

Matt is the son of columnist Oliver Pritchett and grandson of novelist VS Pritchett and has worked on The Daily Telegraph newspaper under the pen name Matt since 1988.

His much-loved cartoons provide a "consistently original take on the big news stories of the day" as he produces daily jokes for the newspaper (8,000 and counting!). 

You may also want to watch:

He said: “Time flies when you’re panicking about tomorrow’s cartoon.” 

Whether dealing with pandemics, political surprises, national absurdities or the weather, Matt "always encapsulates the moment with the perfect cartoon," the theatre said.

Most Read

  1. 1 Decision delayed on 200 new homes for edge of Suffolk village
  2. 2 Why the signings won't stop at Ipswich Town even now the transfer window is closed
  3. 3 Supermodel Claudia Schiffer applies for changes to Suffolk home
  1. 4 How Ipswich Town are pushing EFL squad rules to the limit after summer recruitment drive 
  2. 5 Two Suffolk towns and one village ranked among best in UK for visitors
  3. 6 'Bizarre' sighting of rare porcupines startles driver on rural road
  4. 7 'Significant' 19th century find unearthed near John Constable's home
  5. 8 New parking charges to be introduced from next year in Babergh
  6. 9 Doctors 'don't want to be GPs' as patients struggle to book appointments
  7. 10 Suffolk midwife concerned as pregnant women in critical care with Covid

Winner of many awards, he received an MBE in 2002 in recognition of his significant contribution to British journalism.

His work has also appeared in Punch and The Spectator and the annual anthologies of his Telegraph cartoons are a must for the Christmas stocking. 

This is a Theatre Royal Friends Committee fundraising event in support of the theatre.

To book go to the website here or call the box office on 01284 769505.

Audience members with access needs, wishing to book socially-distanced seats or those requiring assistance please email booking@theatreroyal.org  

Theatre
Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

New larger green bins will be supplied by Suffolk Coastal for garden waste Picture: ARCHANT

East Suffolk Council

Changes to waste bins come into force in East Suffolk this week

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town signed Bersant Celina and Sam Morsy on deadline day

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Live

Deadline Day Recap: Celina and Morsy sign to complete Town's business

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Middlesbrough's Sam Morsy during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Madejski Stadium, Reading. Pi

Exclusive

Town set to sign Morsy before deadline shuts

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town are likely to complete a loan move for Bersant Celina (right) on deadline day

Ipswich Town Transfer News

The ins and outs still expected on transfer deadline day at Ipswich Town

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon