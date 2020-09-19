CCTV images released after cash stolen from elderly lady

Essex Police are keen to speak to this woman Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

Police have released two CCTV images after a four-figure sum of cash was stolen from an 82-year-old woman in a distraction theft.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are also keen to speak to this woman Picture: ESSEX POLICE Police are also keen to speak to this woman Picture: ESSEX POLICE

The money was in an envelope stolen from the elderly victim’s walker on September 2 in Tesco in Market Place, Braintree.

You may also want to watch:

She was distracted by a woman who began asking her questions, and later realised the envelope had been taken.

Essex Police are keen to speak with the two women in the images and are asking anyone who recognises them to contact them.

Call police on 101, quoting reference 42/139286/20 or report it online here.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via the charity’s website.