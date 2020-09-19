CCTV images released after cash stolen from elderly lady
PUBLISHED: 18:33 19 September 2020
Police have released two CCTV images after a four-figure sum of cash was stolen from an 82-year-old woman in a distraction theft.
The money was in an envelope stolen from the elderly victim’s walker on September 2 in Tesco in Market Place, Braintree.
She was distracted by a woman who began asking her questions, and later realised the envelope had been taken.
Essex Police are keen to speak with the two women in the images and are asking anyone who recognises them to contact them.
Call police on 101, quoting reference 42/139286/20 or report it online here.
Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via the charity’s website.
