Family’s heartbreak after dead cat found with ear and tail hacked off

Mollie was just 10 months old Picture: MANDY BENNETT Archant

A mother-of-three has spoken out about the “disturbing” ordeal her beloved pet Mollie endured before she was killed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mollie was found with no ears or tail Picture: MANDY BENNETT Mollie was found with no ears or tail Picture: MANDY BENNETT

Mandy Bennett, who lives in Glemsford, let her family cat out as usual on Monday night, but little did she know this would be the last time she would see her alive.

Mollie failed to return home, so Mandy and her children nine-year-old Tyler, seven-year-old Lily and Hope, 4, put out a plea for help on Facebook.

Mandy said: “I then got a message on Thursday night saying a cat had been handed in to the Long Melford Vet.

“So I called them and they confirmed they had her but she was in a bad way. So I thought ‘oh no she’s been hit by a car or a fox has got her’.

Tilly the dog is missing her naptime buddy Mollie Picture: MANDY BENNETT Tilly the dog is missing her naptime buddy Mollie Picture: MANDY BENNETT

“But instead they told me that she had been found dead after suffering a blunt trauma and with her ears and tail detached.”

The worst news was yet to come.

“I still wondered if it had been a fox but the vet said whoever done this is human.

“I was gobsmacked, I still am, I understand you get people who don’t like cats but to do that is just disturbing.”

Mollie and Tilly playing together Picture: MANDY BENNETT Mollie and Tilly playing together Picture: MANDY BENNETT

The 30-year-old has been left traumatised by the attack, and she said: “I haven’t been able to tell the children what has happened I am just too shocked.

“When they ask where she is I have said that she is staying with an old lady to keep her company.

“Eventually I will say she was hit by a car but I can’t talk about it yet even the vet couldn’t believe it.”

The experience has left her questioning whether her children are safe in the community.

She added: “Since the incident I have told my little boy I don’t want him going out, it is not nice to know that there is someone out there who is capable of this.”

Mollie was found by a member of the public half way up Skate’s Hill in Glemsford. The stranger picked up the dead feline and took her to Swayne & Partners Vet in Long Melford.

Mandy added: “They asked me to come in and identify her but I said I couldn’t look at her like that, it would devastate me.

“They understood and asked for me to give them a picture of her so they could identify her that way.”

The veterinary surgery confirmed it was the family’s adored cat on Friday morning.