Shadow the kitten safely reunited after roof rescue

Published: 7:53 AM October 7, 2021

A fire crew rescued a cat from the roof of a Colchester home - Credit: Essex County Fire & Rescue Service

An eight-month old kitten that spent the night on a roof has been rescued by firefighters.

An Essex County Fire & Rescue Service crew was sent to an address in Heatley Way, in Colchester, shortly before 11am on Wednesday.

The firefighters were called by the RSPCA after Shadow the cat had become stuck on the roof of the property overnight.

Shadow was unharmed and brought down to safety - Credit: Essex County Fire & Rescue Service

Crew members used an aerial ladder platform to reach the eight-month-old kitten and safely bring it down.

Shadow was unharmed and was left in the care of its owner.