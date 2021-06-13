News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

'Spooky' bushes full of caterpillars spotted near Suffolk roads

Author Picture Icon

Emily Townsend

Published: 3:31 PM June 13, 2021   
Experts say the phenomenon is due to an explosion in the population of Spindle ermine moths

Experts say the phenomenon is due to an explosion in the population of Spindle ermine moths - Credit: MATT REASON

Silky caterpillar webs are shrouding hedges across Suffolk - making striking cobweb-like patterns that are catching drivers’ eyes at the roadside.

Experts say the phenomenon is due to an explosion in the population of Spindle ermine moths (Yponomeuta cagnagella), which are fairly common in Suffolk.

Eggs are laid in batches on Spindle bushes, and when they hatch, the larvae spin the webs to protect themselves from predators.

Neil Sherman, the Suffolk County Moth Recorder, said: “As they eat a section of food plant, they then spin more silk as they move to another area. 

“When there are large numbers like there are this year, whole bushes can be stripped and the webs can spread across man-made structures like road signs etc as the larvae move to new feeding grounds.”

Feeding only continues for a few weeks, Mr Sherman added, until the moths are fully fed.

They then spin up cocoons in the silk and later hatch as the white with black dotted adult moths.

Most Read

  1. 1 Postman who abandoned 'undriveable' van wins unfair dismissal claim
  2. 2 Caravans pitch up at Felixstowe park
  3. 3 Busy high street taped off by police
  1. 4 Dozzell set for QPR, as Championship clubs show interest in Downes
  2. 5 Former Ipswich Town boss Keane as you've never seen him before
  3. 6 'Too many men can cause a problem' - Ashton says quality, not quantity, is key in Town's squad rebuild
  4. 7 GP surgery in 'special measures' after patients and staff raise concerns
  5. 8 Man in 20s dies after fall from pub
  6. 9 Coronavirus 'growth rate' rises further in East Anglia
  7. 10 Jack Whitehall praises award-winning Suffolk gastropub after visit

Mr Sherman added: “This moth is a native to the UK so isn't a pest species and the bushes will soon recover their growth once the larvae stop feeding. 

“I've seen the webs from the car at a few sites in the west of the county as well as in the east, so it is a county-wide phenomena.”

He said people who spot the bushes, which can look quite spooky particularly at night, do not need to do anything about them.

“The bushes will soon recover once the caterpillars stop feeding,” he added.

Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Oxford United manager Karl Robinson.

Football

Oxford boss appears to take swipe at Ipswich Town 'ludicrous spending'

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Chris and Hayley Lee , owners of The Bildeston Crown

Food and Drink

The 36 best restaurants in Suffolk according to the AA guide 

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Ipswich Town’s Gwion Edwards celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal of the game during the Sky Be

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Exclusive

Edwards set to leave Ipswich Town to join League One rivals

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Mark Ashton first day 9

Ipswich Town Transfer News

'We are in for three, four or five players' - Town CEO Ashton on signings

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus