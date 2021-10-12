Police 'extremely concerned' for welfare of missing 66-year-old woman

Published: 9:26 PM October 12, 2021

Catherine King, 66, has been reported missing from Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Suffolk police

Police are "extremely concerned" for the welfare of a 66-year-old woman who has been reported missing from Bury St Edmunds.

Catherine King was last seen at her home in Ridley Road at around 3.15pm on Tuesday, Suffolk police said.

It is not known which direction she left in.

Catherine is described as white, of medium build and with short dark hair.

She was last seen wearing a pink sweatshirt, grey jeans and trainers.

Anyone who may have information on Catherine's whereabouts is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD SC-12102021-29.