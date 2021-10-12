News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Police 'extremely concerned' for welfare of missing 66-year-old woman

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 9:26 PM October 12, 2021   
Catherine King, 66, has been reported missing from Bury St Edmunds

Catherine King, 66, has been reported missing from Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Suffolk police

Police are "extremely concerned" for the welfare of a 66-year-old woman who has been reported missing from Bury St Edmunds.

Catherine King was last seen at her home in Ridley Road at around 3.15pm on Tuesday, Suffolk police said.

It is not known which direction she left in.

Catherine is described as white, of medium build and with short dark hair.

She was last seen wearing a pink sweatshirt, grey jeans and trainers.

You may also want to watch:

Anyone who may have information on Catherine's whereabouts is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD SC-12102021-29.

Most Read

  1. 1 Perfect storm at Port of Felixstowe leads to haulier concerns for Christmas
  2. 2 'Enhanced' Covid measures in place at these six Suffolk schools
  3. 3 'Together we can make Portman Road a fortress' - Ashton's call to fans
  1. 4 Colchester Met Police officer cleared over moped rider's death
  2. 5 Suffolk student dreams up tube map of Ipswich
  3. 6 Woman, 85, has 'appalling' three hour wait for ambulance
  4. 7 'Lives lost and families destroyed' - call for action over bridge deaths
  5. 8 Garden sphinxes valued at £300 sold for £195,000 at Suffolk auction
  6. 9 Find out how you can get from Ipswich to London by train for just £5
  7. 10 Body of man in 40s recovered from River Orwell
Suffolk Live
Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cancer patient Olle Nash has arrived home after sailing around Britain on Renegade. Picture: Sarah

Suffolk Live | Updated

Orwell Bridge reopens as emergency services respond to incident

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Lowestoft North Beach on Sunday. The beach level is even lower.

Police cordon off woodland near beach

Anthony Carroll

person
The Yoxman stands in all his glory 

Meet the Yoxman: A towering giant of Suffolk's past

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans, pictured at MK Dons recently. Photo: Pagepix

Football

Former Town owner Marcus Evans linked with takeover of Championship club

Mike Bacon

Author Picture Icon