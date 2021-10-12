Police 'extremely concerned' for welfare of missing 66-year-old woman
Published: 9:26 PM October 12, 2021
- Credit: Suffolk police
Police are "extremely concerned" for the welfare of a 66-year-old woman who has been reported missing from Bury St Edmunds.
Catherine King was last seen at her home in Ridley Road at around 3.15pm on Tuesday, Suffolk police said.
It is not known which direction she left in.
Catherine is described as white, of medium build and with short dark hair.
She was last seen wearing a pink sweatshirt, grey jeans and trainers.
You may also want to watch:
Anyone who may have information on Catherine's whereabouts is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD SC-12102021-29.
Most Read
- 1 Perfect storm at Port of Felixstowe leads to haulier concerns for Christmas
- 2 'Enhanced' Covid measures in place at these six Suffolk schools
- 3 'Together we can make Portman Road a fortress' - Ashton's call to fans
- 4 Colchester Met Police officer cleared over moped rider's death
- 5 Suffolk student dreams up tube map of Ipswich
- 6 Woman, 85, has 'appalling' three hour wait for ambulance
- 7 'Lives lost and families destroyed' - call for action over bridge deaths
- 8 Garden sphinxes valued at £300 sold for £195,000 at Suffolk auction
- 9 Find out how you can get from Ipswich to London by train for just £5
- 10 Body of man in 40s recovered from River Orwell