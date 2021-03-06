Investigation launched as man dies after car fire in village

Published: 11:56 AM March 6, 2021

Fire crews and police were called to The Green at Cavendish to deal with a car fire - Credit: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

A man has died after being caught in a car fire in a Suffolk village today.

Police said the incident happened in Cavendish just after 7.30am.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and police officers were called to reports of a vehicle alight on The Green in the village.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said: "The driver of the grey Hyundai IX35 estate car, a man in his 70s, sadly died at the scene. His next of kin have been notified."

Two other cars, parked nearby, were damaged as a result of the fire.

The road remains closed at this time whilst an investigation into the circumstances of the incident takes place.

Investigating officers are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone driving in the area at around 7.30am with a dashcam in their vehicle, to contact Suffolk police, quoting reference: CAD 64 of March 6. Officers can be contacted on 101 or via the force website.



