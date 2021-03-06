Investigation launched as man dies after car fire in village
- Credit: GOOGLE STREETVIEW
A man has died after being caught in a car fire in a Suffolk village today.
Police said the incident happened in Cavendish just after 7.30am.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and police officers were called to reports of a vehicle alight on The Green in the village.
A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said: "The driver of the grey Hyundai IX35 estate car, a man in his 70s, sadly died at the scene. His next of kin have been notified."
Two other cars, parked nearby, were damaged as a result of the fire.
The road remains closed at this time whilst an investigation into the circumstances of the incident takes place.
Investigating officers are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone driving in the area at around 7.30am with a dashcam in their vehicle, to contact Suffolk police, quoting reference: CAD 64 of March 6. Officers can be contacted on 101 or via the force website.
Most Read
- 1 'Cook changes it for Ipswich... I never thought it would happen for them before' - Gillingham boss Evans
- 2 Horse found abandoned in field so over-bred rescuers thought she was a cow
- 3 Filming for new TV detective thriller to take place in Suffolk
- 4 Man dies following collision on A12
- 5 Beachgoers fined for refusing to pack up chairs and blankets
- 6 'Landmark' refusal of 18 homes in Suffolk village aided by community
- 7 Woman, 73, in court over crash which killed motorcyclist on A140
- 8 A134 to close for resurfacing works taking drivers on 4-mile diversion
- 9 Cook's recipe, an aerial master and a shot at four... Preview of Gillingham v Ipswich
- 10 Cook on appointing Roberts and the potential for Richardson reunion