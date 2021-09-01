Suffolk swimmers take the plunge with no wetsuit race to island
- Credit: Richard Pearce
Suffolk swimmers are taking the plunge by racing to an island off the coast of Cornwall.
Using no wetsuits and rocking up with some speedos and swimsuits, the Six Scilly Swimmers will embark on an Atlantic coast swimming challenge.
The group, made up of Cathy Freeman, Richard Pearce, Sam Jones, George Maguire, Megan Sanders, and Mark Ransom, is swimming to the Isles of Scilly to raise money for the RNLI, which provides critical search and rescue services to save lives at sea.
Mr Pearce, senior service advisor at the Seat and Volvo dealership, Cecil & Larter, in Bury St Edmunds, has had a long history of open water swimming.
"A challenge like this requires a huge amount of training and preparation and along the way we will inevitably be dealing with hypothermia, jellyfish stings, injury and worst of all - self doubt," he said. "But we aim to pull together as a team and deal with whatever is thrown at us and ultimately land successfully in the Scilly Isles."
You may also want to watch:
At the moment most of the swimmers, bar Sam Jones and Cathy Freeman, who live outside Suffolk, are training at Felixstowe to get ready for the swim.
Scilly Swimmers hope to get to their £2,000 project target to the RNLI.
To donate go here here justgiving.com/fundraising/mark-ransom.
