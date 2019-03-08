E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Primary school closes due to burst water pipe

PUBLISHED: 12:20 09 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:20 09 September 2019

Cedars Park Primary School in Stowmarket has been forced to close today. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Cedars Park Primary School in Stowmarket has been forced to close today. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

A burst water mains in Stowmarket has forced Cedars Park Primary School to close its doors.

The primary school in Pintail Road is one of many properties in the east of the town which has had its water supply interrupted today.

A parent, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "Cedars Park Primary School is shut all day today due to a burst pipe in Stowmarket.

"We have had texts keeping us updated of the situation saying that Anglian water have informed the school that the fault will not be repaired until 2pm so they have had to shut the school."

Anglian Water said: "We're really sorry but some customers in Stowmarket may have very low water pressure or no water at all.

"We've identified a burst water main in your area that we're working hard to get fixed, so that we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible.

"This should be by 2pm today but we'll update this message if anything changes. Again, we're really sorry we've inconvenienced you and thanks for your patience."

The closure is also detailed on the Suffolk County Council school closures website, where it states: "The school is closed on Monday 9th September as there are issues with their water supply."

According to the council website all other schools in Stowmarket, including primary schools, the high school and the children centres are all still open and remain unaffected by the burst mains.

Cedars Park Primary School was approached for comment.

