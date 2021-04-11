Published: 6:43 PM April 11, 2021

A limited amount of visitors will be able to see inpatients at West Suffolk Hospital from next week.

Due to a fall in Covid-19 cases locally, people will be able to visit inpatients at the hospital from Monday, April 12.

To minimise the risk to patients the hospital have some rules that are in place. There will be no visitors to patients on Covid-positive areas, including areas of suspected Covid cases.

Most inpatients will be allowed one visitor per day of up to an hour, which needs to be arranged with the ward in advance.

One partner will be allowed to accompany anyone who is attending a maternity scan and appointments, they will also be able to stay with you during labour or a planned Caesarean section.

Parents of babies in the neonatal unit can book daily morning or afternoon visits. There will be a limit of two parents of child inpatients, with siblings not being able to visit.

The hospital is still asking people to use other methods of contacting loved ones to help prevent the spread of infection.

A spokesperson for the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust said: "We ask that the public consider other ways of contacting loved ones such as using personal mobile phones or digital devices for video calls.

"You can also use our Keeping In Touch service to speak to patients at West Suffolk Hospital who do not have their own devices."