Channel 5 show looking for East Anglia's most badly behaved toddlers

Channel 5 is on the hunt for East Anglia's most badly behaved toddler. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Are you fed up of tantrums, picky eaters, non-sleepers and potty-training nightmares? Channel 5 is on the hunt for badly behaved toddlers to star in its new TV show.

A new poll carried out by YouGov has revealed that nearly half of all British parents have been embarrassed by their toddler's behaviour when out in public.

Channel 5 have signed up child behaviour expert and private nanny Laura Amies who is on a mission to help struggling parents regain control and restore harmony to the homes of East Anglia.

Laura will take on any issues and promises to give parents the tools to take back control of their children.

Laura - who for the past seven years has worked as a private nanny in households in London - has qualifications in child psychology and development and started her career in nurseries and schools before moving into one-on-one care.

Laura feels in this age of technology children are being deprived of the ability to become independent, confident learners and need to be encouraged to express their feelings and emotions but need firm parameters in order to thrive.

She said: "I believe a child should never be written off as being inherently naughty, there's always a way to positively affect a child's behaviour. In today's modern world, parents can be led to believe that certain behaviours arise due to the fact that their child's nutritional, emotional or even spiritual needs aren't being met - when actually, a good dollop of common sense is often the best approach.

The series is being produced by the team behind Dogs Behaving Badly and Three-Day Nanny - and will follow Laura as she spends time within the family home and help turn their troubles around.

If you have a toddler needing Laura's help, please contact the team on parenting@avalonuk.com or call 0207 598 7267 or text 07399 364 652 giving your contact details and a brief outline of the issues. Filming will take place from June to mid-September.