'My body was in agony' - Student's bike ride from hell after 69-MILE detour

Edd Twinn took a wrong turn on his first day and added an extra 69 miles onto his journey and had ascended half the height of Everest by the evening. Picture: EDD TWINN Archant

An epic bike ride the length of Britain turned into the cycle from hell when a former St Joseph's College pupil went the wrong way.

Edd is competing in a half Iron Man in New Zealand at Lake Taupo next and plans to raise at target of £5,000 for Cancer Research and Macmillan Nurses. Picture: CHARLES WHITTON PHOTOGRAPHY Edd is competing in a half Iron Man in New Zealand at Lake Taupo next and plans to raise at target of £5,000 for Cancer Research and Macmillan Nurses. Picture: CHARLES WHITTON PHOTOGRAPHY

Edward Twinn, from Sudbury, set off on a charity challenge from Land's End to John O'Groats recently.

The student, now enrolled at the Royal Agricultural University in Cirencester, took on the ride in memory of his grandfather John 'Rex' Twinn, who died of cancer in 2014 aged 83.

However, on his very first day of cycling, Edd accidentally took a 69-mile diversion - and ended up ascending half the height of Mount Everest, 14,514 feet.

The 23-year-old, who kicked off his challenge on October 1, said: "My body was in agony and when I got off the bike I thought I can't do this any more. But then by the time I woke up the next day I was ready to go again and it got a lot easier because the first day was the hardest."

The traditional distance from Land's End to John O'Groats is 874 miles, but Edd's mistake meant he travelled a total of 934 miles instead.

"While he expected the rest of the ride to be easier, on day three he encountered 192 severe weather warnings along his planned route.

"I decided that it was too dangerous so I stopped off at my house and went to the local gym," he added.

"They let me use my training bike and complete the 60 miles that way but it was actually way harder because I wasn't going anywhere."

He was meant to be doing the cycle with a friend but when he cancelled just days before their trip he decided he was determined to do it alone - with his trusty girlfriend Elspeth Martin tailing him in the car.

"I'd already told all my friends and family that I was doing it so I had to go alone," he added.

Edd is grateful to the Macmillan nurses who cared for his grandfather, and aims to raise £5,000 for them and Cancer Research by taking part in more events like the Iron Man triathlon challenge.

He managed to raise £1,160 from his disastrous bike ride, and added: "I just want to give something back to them."

