Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

Charity launches £500,000 fundraising bid to buy church and transform into community space

PUBLISHED: 11:58 08 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:14 08 November 2018

A campaign has been launched by a Sudbury charity to buy the United Reformed Church in Sudbury Picture: CHRIS SHIMWELL

A campaign has been launched by a Sudbury charity to buy the United Reformed Church in Sudbury Picture: CHRIS SHIMWELL

Archant

A Suffolk charity has launched a bid to raise around half a million pounds to buy a former church to turn the building into a multi-use community space.

HIVE, which is based in Sudbury, has set up a crowdfunding page with the hope of raising enough money to purchase the former United Reformed Church in School Street in the town.

The church, which closed in January 2018, is now sitting unused and the charity has already gained pledges of £200,000 for the project to open it as a community space to the benefit of vulnerable people in the area.

Lesley Ford-Platt, HIVE trustee, said she is hopeful of raising the funds to buy the building from owners the United Reformed Church Eastern Synod.

“We’re about half way there,” she said. “Opening the building as a community space would have all sorts of benefits for local groups.

Lesley Ford-Platt, trustee of Hive, with husband Tony Platt Picture: SUDBURY ROTARYLesley Ford-Platt, trustee of Hive, with husband Tony Platt Picture: SUDBURY ROTARY

“About 18/19 have already said they want to use it and we know from day one, we could have people in there using the building.

“Our biggest concern at the moment is that another winter without heating could increase repair costs.”

As a multi-use community space, the provisionally named ‘Hive Centre’ could offer activities and services for those with mental health difficulties, people with learning and/or physical disabilities, the elderly, young families and those who have experienced domestic abuse.

HIVE will be able to help organisations in Sudbury and surrounding villages through affordable counselling rooms, offices, storage and the use of medium-sized halls.

Mrs Ford-Platt added: “With St Peter’s closing for refurbishment in 2020, it’s important that Sudbury has a space for groups to use.

“There is likely to be some displaced organisations and we don’t want to lose them from the town.”

Members of the community are being asked to get behind a campaign to raise £20,000 to convert the kitchen in the building and bring the charity closer to its fundraising target.

For donations of £20 it will be possible for people to add their name and decorate their own wall tile to go in the building.

For donors of £50, the award will be afternoon tea on the day of the launch of the HIVE Centre, and for donations above that the offer is free tickets for all events organised by HIVE in the building. The crowdfunding appeal will run until December 4.

For more information and to donate, visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk/hive-centre

The HIVE project has also been accepted by the Aviva Community Fund where members of the public are asked to vote for their favourite project.

HIVE could win up to £25,000 towards the purchase price and refurbishment of the building.

Visit www.community-fund.aviva.co.uk/voting/project/view/4-321

Voting is free and anyone who would like to vote and need help with the process can contact Mrs Ford-Platt at lesleyfordplatt@rocketmail.com

Voting closes on November 20.

Topic Tags:

Multi-vehicle crash on A14

10:19 Amy Gibbons
The crash happened on the A14 at Claydon Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Several drivers were lucky to escape injury as four vehicles collided on the A14 at Claydon.

ASICS advert showing people doing star jumps on railway removed after police criticism

13:16 Andrew Papworth
Stock image of a railway track. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

A leading sports brand has removed a video advert showing people doing star jumps on a railway track after criticism from the region’s police officers.

If the north wind doth blow Gemma will swap her office for a gritter cab!

11:29 Paul Geater
Gemma Allard is training to qualify as a gritter driver. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

Her day-job is telling the world what Suffolk Highways is up to – keeping the county’s roads moving.

£2.2bn for East Anglia’s rail network – but no promises on the main line to London

10:21 Paul Geater
The 30-year-old roof at Liverpool Street will be refurbished. Picture: ADAM PARKER/NETWORK RAIL

Infrastructure company Network Rail has announced £2.2bn investment in East Anglia’s rail routes over the next five years – but there is no commitment yet to major improvements to speed up the main line between the region and London Liverpool Street.

Owner of collapsed taxi company JR Travel says ‘every day was a struggle’ as he tried to save his company

09:18 Jessica Hill
Andy Fisk and Ian Tooke who were the joint managing directors at JR Executive Travel.

The co-owner of a taxi, coach and mini-bus hire company in Ipswich has blamed a tax gripe with HMRC for the company falling into financial meltdown last month.

‘Our big retail stores don’t have a future anymore’, warns Suffolk property expert

09:08 Jessica Hill
Last day of trading at BHS in Ipswich in 2016

A property consultant has spoken out about the challenge of finding tenants willing to move into Suffolk’s rising number of empty retail premises.

Corrie McKeague’s mum says he may have left area last seen on foot

09:03 Michael Steward
Corrie's mother Nicola Urquhart returns to Bury St Edmunds on the two-year anniversary of her son's disappearance Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

The mother of missing RAF serviceman Corrie McKeague believes CCTV footage shows her son leaving the area he was last seen on foot.

Most read

Corrie McKeague’s mum says he may have left area last seen on foot

Corrie's mother Nicola Urquhart returns to Bury St Edmunds on the two-year anniversary of her son's disappearance Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Opinion Assessing Lambert’s Ipswich Town squad and where he might need help in January

Paul Lambert says his Ipswich Town squad needs help in January. Picture Pagepix

Missing 83-year-old found by river

Missing 83-year-old Joseph Clark from Woodbridge has been found Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

How living with captain Chambers has helped Lankester reach the Ipswich Town first-team

Jack Lankester is grateful for the support he receives from captain Luke Chambers. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Multi-vehicle crash on A14

The crash happened on the A14 at Claydon Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Owner of collapsed taxi company JR Travel says ‘every day was a struggle’ as he tried to save his company

Andy Fisk and Ian Tooke who were the joint managing directors at JR Executive Travel.

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24