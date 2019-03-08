Heavy Showers

PUBLISHED: 08:59 02 April 2019 | UPDATED: 08:59 02 April 2019

Nick Foster (left) is presented with a book and Cross pen from Citizens Advice chairman Chris Cadman Picture: CITIZENS ADVICE

Nick Foster (left) is presented with a book and Cross pen from Citizens Advice chairman Chris Cadman Picture: CITIZENS ADVICE

Archant

A Citizens Advice trustee has stepped down after serving 10 years on the board of the charity.

Nick Foster, who was the principal of West Suffolk College from 1995 to 2002, was thanked by board members for his years of voluntary service and chairman Chris Cadman presented him with a book and a Cross pen inscribed with his name.

Mr Foster has seen the charity through an amalgamation of the Brandon and Mildenhall, Bury St Edmunds, and Haverhill branches, as well as the Newmarket office merger from this month.

Mr Foster paid tribute to Citizens Advice work, and said he felt privileged to have served an organisation using volunteers to help members of the community, whose unbiased informed advice can help them sort such a variety of problems.

Mr Foster now intends to spend more time visiting his far-flung children and grandchildren, and indulging his hobbies of golf and music.

