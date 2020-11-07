Online business boom fuels firm’s Suffolk expansion

A major freight forwarding company is expanding its Suffolk business by taking over a 46,825sq ft warehouse and distribution unit just off the A14.

Penn Commercial has announced that it has let the unit at Claydon Business Park to international freight forwarding company, Charles Kendall Freight, to enable it to cope with the growing demands of its online fulfilment business.

The steel portal frame warehouse includes first and second floor offices, canteen, training room/boardroom, a generous yard, including 30 on-site car parking spaces and HGV facilities for loading and unloading and carries consent for warehousing/distribution use.

Peter Bedford, financial director of Charles Kendall Freight, said: “We were impressed with the site at Claydon Business Park with location and the mix of warehouse and office space being deciding factors.

“The business park has good security, is well maintained and our dealings with the landlord have run very smoothly.”

Vanessa Penn, managing director of Penn Commercial, said: “We are pleased to be able to assist Charles Kendall Freight with a large, high-specification warehouse to cater to their recent expansion, brought about by the growing demands of their online fulfilment business.

“Claydon Business Park provides a well-managed, well-maintained, and secure business environment, with a variety of modern, mixed-tenant premises, offering a solid business base, with a range of convenient on-site services.”