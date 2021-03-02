Charlie Haylock relaunches Sloightly on th' Huh! book after The Dig success
Charlie Haylock's best-selling book, "Sloightly on th' Huh! ", is being relaunched by Countryside Books on the back of the success of The Dig which has put the sound of Suffolk into the national consciousness.
Charlie Haylock was the Suffolk dialect coach for star Ralph Fiennes, who played the principal role of Basil Brown in the Netflix film, while also coaching the other "Suffolk" actors including Basil Brown's wife played by Monica Dolan.
Charlie was also responsible for "Suffolkating" the script to include Suffolk grammar and vocabulary.
Charlie said: “There has been such great interest shown in the Suffolk dialect, both in Suffolk, and further afield, that we have decided to relaunch of "Sloightly on th' Huh!"
The book takes an affectionate look at the Suffolk dialect, was first published in 2004 and was an immediate Suffolk best seller.
You may also want to watch:
"Sloightly on th' Huh!" means "on the slant", "not quite straight" and had the honour of officially entering the Oxford English Dictionary in September 2017.
The book entitled "Sloightly on th' Huh!" includes a Suffolk vocabulary dictionary, a chapter on things that are peculiar to Suffolk, a section on Suffolk humour and many other Suffolk gems.
Most Read
- 1 Ipswich Town appoint Paul Cook as manager
- 2 Ipswich Town closing in on appointment of Paul Cook
- 3 'Life saving' roundabout completed at accident blackspot
- 4 Injured man rescued after 'fall from height' on building site
- 5 Air ambulance called after car collides with pedestrian
- 6 'They are part of the club structure going forward' - Town want to keep Gill and Walker
- 7 Noise disruption expected by helicopters on military training exercise
- 8 Children's party reported at Needham Lake as council works to 'discourage gatherings' at beauty spot
- 9 Paul Cook: 'Winning promotion this season is the immediate target'
- 10 'There is no offer on the table... this is completely separate' - O'Neill on Town takeover reports and manager search
The book is available in all good bookshops.