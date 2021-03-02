Published: 7:00 PM March 2, 2021

Charlie Haylock is re-launching his 'Sloightly on th' Huh!' Suffolk phrase book after the success of The Dig film

Charlie Haylock's best-selling book, "Sloightly on th' Huh! ", is being relaunched by Countryside Books on the back of the success of The Dig which has put the sound of Suffolk into the national consciousness.

Charlie Haylock was the Suffolk dialect coach for star Ralph Fiennes, who played the principal role of Basil Brown in the Netflix film, while also coaching the other "Suffolk" actors including Basil Brown's wife played by Monica Dolan.

Charlie was also responsible for "Suffolkating" the script to include Suffolk grammar and vocabulary.

Charlie said: “There has been such great interest shown in the Suffolk dialect, both in Suffolk, and further afield, that we have decided to relaunch of "Sloightly on th' Huh!"

The book takes an affectionate look at the Suffolk dialect, was first published in 2004 and was an immediate Suffolk best seller.

"Sloightly on th' Huh!" means "on the slant", "not quite straight" and had the honour of officially entering the Oxford English Dictionary in September 2017.

The book entitled "Sloightly on th' Huh!" includes a Suffolk vocabulary dictionary, a chapter on things that are peculiar to Suffolk, a section on Suffolk humour and many other Suffolk gems.

The book is available in all good bookshops.