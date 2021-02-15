Charlotte, 10, completes challenge inspired by her grandfather

Published: 1:03 PM February 15, 2021

Charlotte Harrison did the run after being inspired by her grandfather - Credit: Harrison family

Ten-year-old Charlotte Harrison braved wind and rain to run 100 laps of the green at Purdis Farm to raise money for brain tumour research - inspired by her grandfather.

Charlotte completed the 5k circuit in 55 minutes and raised over £1,200.

She was inspired to take on the challenge because her grandfather, Roger Harvey, was being treated for a brain tumour in Ipswich Hospital. Mr Harvey, a well-known member of Woodbridge Cruising Club, sadly died on February 12.

Charlotte had decided she wanted to do something herself after hearing her parents Kate and Stuart were planning to do the London to Brighton cycle ride for brain tumour research later in the year.

Charlotte Harrison ran 5k for charity - Credit: Harrison family

She made leaflets advertising her run and posted them through neighbours’ letterboxes. The event was also announced at an on-line assembly at her school Broke Hall Primary. Kate and Stuart set up a gazebo on the green decorated with balloons and Charlotte wore a specially printed T-shirt.

“I wanted to do the run in an hour and five minutes,” Charlotte explained. “But I actually did it in 55 minutes.”

Mum Kate, her grandma Barbara Harvey and aunt Gini Bailey, joined her for part of the run, and were there on the finishing line to cheer her on as she completed the final 20 laps.

“I was very tired at the end,” she said, “but the first thing I did was take a large bite out of a muffin.”

Mum Kate said they were very proud of her and what she had done was a great tribute to grandpa Roger.

